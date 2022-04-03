Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

RPD traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. 280,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,212 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

