Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,262.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $831,461.14 and approximately $14,262.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.84 or 0.07532185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00273340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00807575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00099633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.00463413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00378471 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,984,677 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

