Raymond James Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$27.00 Price Target

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$27.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.54. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$21.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

