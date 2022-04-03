Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

