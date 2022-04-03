Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

RJF stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

