RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.56 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
