Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 966,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,378. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realogy by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.