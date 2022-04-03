Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $38,976.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00302792 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01411055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

