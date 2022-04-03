Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,010 ($78.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,929.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,006.74. The company has a market capitalization of £42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,335.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

