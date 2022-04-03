Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Recro Pharma ( NASDAQ:REPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 428,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

