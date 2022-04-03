Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 264.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RCRT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
