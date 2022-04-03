Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. Redfin has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

