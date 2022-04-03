Refereum (RFR) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

Refereum (RFR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Refereum has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

