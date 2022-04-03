Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE REG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 605,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,972. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

