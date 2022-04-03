Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 584,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. Regis has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 381,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

