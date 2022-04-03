Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 385,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,322. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,834,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

