Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 517,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

