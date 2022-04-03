Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.15.

REMYY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

