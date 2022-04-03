Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.53% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.21 ($40.89).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.16 and its 200-day moving average is €30.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

