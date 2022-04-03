renBTC Price Tops $46,574.54 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $598.71 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $46,574.54 or 0.99919319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00108568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,855 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

