Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,450,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,225,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

