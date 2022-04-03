Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRBK. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 316,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $148,236. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

