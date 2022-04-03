Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

