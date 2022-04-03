Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 856,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 66,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.