Reviewing BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) & ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

BIOLASE and ZimVie are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -41.23% -62.78% -32.15% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIOLASE and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

BIOLASE presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 542.86%. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than ZimVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOLASE and ZimVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $39.19 million 1.38 -$16.16 million ($0.11) -3.18 ZimVie $912.40 million 0.69 -$179.10 million N/A N/A

BIOLASE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie.

Summary

BIOLASE beats ZimVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

