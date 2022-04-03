Reviewing Inuvo (INUV) and Its Competitors

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inuvo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Inuvo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inuvo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo Competitors 147 597 645 12 2.37

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 79.96%. Given Inuvo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million -$7.60 million -6.86 Inuvo Competitors $1.14 billion $254.69 million 3.30

Inuvo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Inuvo Competitors -16.50% -2,408.72% -4.21%

Summary

Inuvo competitors beat Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.