Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

