Richard A. Md Miller Acquires 15,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

