Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.88. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

