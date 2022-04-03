Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,688,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

