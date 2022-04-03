Robert W. Baird Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush cut Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

