Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$194.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Get Robex Resources alerts:

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.