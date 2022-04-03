Robin Stewart Sells 32,926 Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,402.17).

LON TCAP opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 214.29. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.40 ($3.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.64).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

