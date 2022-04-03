Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.84 million and the lowest is $39.37 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $226.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,434. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 7.51 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

