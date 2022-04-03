Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.14.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.78. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

