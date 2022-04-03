ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,631.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, ROCKI has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $137,631.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.35 or 0.07495615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.28 or 0.99563431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

