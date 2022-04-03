Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

