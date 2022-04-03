Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $476.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.20 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

