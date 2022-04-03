Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.