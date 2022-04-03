Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$152.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.34.

RY opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

