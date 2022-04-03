Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

