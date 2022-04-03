RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$66.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.
RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.