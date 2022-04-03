RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$66.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.