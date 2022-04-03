Rune Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $93.48 or 0.00201812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $480.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

