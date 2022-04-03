Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,217 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

