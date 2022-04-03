Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 48.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 122.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

