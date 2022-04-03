Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

