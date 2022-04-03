Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

WERN stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

