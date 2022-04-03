Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

