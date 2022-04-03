Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

