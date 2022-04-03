Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.93 Million in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 154,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

NYSE CDRE opened at $25.28 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

